The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) will announce sales of $573.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $574.05 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $577.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.86 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,219. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $41,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at $132,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Bulfin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $124,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 208,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,264.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,700 shares of company stock worth $242,246 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

