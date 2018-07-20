TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (TGTX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 13,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,042,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $893.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.15.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 170.83% and a negative net margin of 87,025.00%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics Inc common stock news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $623,393.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William James Kennedy sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $337,204.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 18,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

