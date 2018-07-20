TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (TGTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock opened at $12.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.15.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative net margin of 87,025.00% and a negative return on equity of 170.83%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $337,204.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $623,393.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,857.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

