Textainer Group (TGH) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.14

News headlines about Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Textainer Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.3967004378597 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Textainer Group traded down $0.25, hitting $15.10, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $870.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.55.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Textainer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

