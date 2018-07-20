Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $69.18, with a volume of 713350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $627.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

