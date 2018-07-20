Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Holdings Reduced by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,549,000 after buying an additional 2,450,531 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,618,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,533,000 after buying an additional 66,873 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,760,000 after buying an additional 872,103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,090,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,075,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,942,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments opened at $114.59 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $11,295,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

