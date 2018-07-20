Texas Instruments Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of Texas Instruments opened at $114.59 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $79.60 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “$115.68” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,484 shares of company stock worth $19,325,083 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

