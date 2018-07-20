Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News stories about Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Texas Capital Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 47.8665205391114 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “$96.20” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares traded down $0.15, reaching $96.20, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 11,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,648. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $69.65 and a 52 week high of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $248.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

