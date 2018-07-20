Tesla Inc (TSLA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,736.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.50 per share, with a total value of $9,850,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.61.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $320.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $244.59 and a 12-month high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.95). Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -10.94 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

