Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages have commented on TBNK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

In other news, Director David S. Murakami sold 4,394 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $134,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 4,323 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $132,629.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $455,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 107,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 41,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp traded down $0.11, hitting $30.56, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.26. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.45%. sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

