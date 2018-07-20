Terex (TEX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terex's 2018 adjusted EPS guidance is at $2.70-$3.00, reflecting year-over-year growth of 85% at the midpoint. This upbeat outlook is backed by strong first-quarter results, capital-market actions and operational improvements over the balance of 2018. It anticipates sales to be up around 15% to $5 billion in 2018, driven by higher sales in the AWP and MP segments. In addition, the company expects operating margin at 7.1% in 2018, a 200-basis-point improvement compared to 2017. Notably, Terex will gain from focus on the Execute to Win strategy, stable global crane markets and product development. Its disciplined capital-allocation strategy and backlog strength will also stoke growth. Reflecting these positives, its estimates have undergone positive revisions lately.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TEX. ValuEngine raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised Terex from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Terex has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Terex had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other Terex news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,190,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 12,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $505,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,076 shares of company stock valued at $45,132 and sold 50,453 shares valued at $2,043,086. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Terex by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its position in Terex by 8.3% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Terex by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Terex by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

