Terex Co. (TEX) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Terex by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Terex by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Terex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark I. Clair sold 11,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $449,879.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,190,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,076 shares of company stock worth $45,132 and have sold 50,453 shares worth $2,043,086. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Terex to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

TEX stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

