Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,300,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $22,655,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $30,369,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 21.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 119,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare opened at $35.67 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

