Telefonica (TEF) PT Set at €8.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.35 ($11.00).

Shares of Telefonica opened at €8.20 ($9.65) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telefonica has a 12-month low of €7.45 ($8.76) and a 12-month high of €10.63 ($12.51).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

