Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) PT Set at €3.70 by HSBC

HSBC set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on O2D. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.04 ($4.76).

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland opened at €3.57 ($4.20) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telefonica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €3.67 ($4.32) and a twelve month high of €4.87 ($5.73).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

