Telecom Italia (TI) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.04

Media stories about Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telecom Italia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.2884443484894 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

TI stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

