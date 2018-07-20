Teck Resources (TECK) Shares Gap Down to $24.41

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.37, but opened at $24.41. Teck Resources shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 119327 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners set a $35.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Macquarie upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

