Tcg Bdc (CGBD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Tcg Bdc (NASDAQ:CGBD) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tcg Bdc earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1774770116717 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have commented on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tcg Bdc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tcg Bdc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tcg Bdc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tcg Bdc in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Tcg Bdc stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 123,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tcg Bdc has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

Tcg Bdc (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Tcg Bdc had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Tcg Bdc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Tcg Bdc’s dividend payout ratio is 85.06%.

Tcg Bdc Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc, formerly Carlyle GMS Finance, Inc, is a managed and non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in the United States and middle market companies.

