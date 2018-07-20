TC Pipelines (TCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 279,821 shares.The stock last traded at $31.49 and had previously closed at $35.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCP shares. ValuEngine lowered TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on TC Pipelines from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Pipelines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TC Pipelines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 63.76%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,144,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,444 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,598 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,808,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyll Research LLC raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Argyll Research LLC now owns 1,719,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

