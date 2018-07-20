TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $48.07 Million Holdings in Baozun Inc (BZUN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,402 shares during the quarter. Baozun comprises 14.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 1.59% of Baozun worth $48,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Baozun by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 105,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 72,609 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 50,976 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Baozun by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Baozun by 620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 114,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baozun opened at $61.79 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Baozun Inc has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35 and a beta of 3.97.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Baozun had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

