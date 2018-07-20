Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Receives $29.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home opened at $21.72 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $752.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.62 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.24%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 54,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 43,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

