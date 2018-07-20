Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Receives $29.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home opened at $21.72 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $28.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 54,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 43,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
