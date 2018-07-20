Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “$51.76” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $53.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

Shares of Targa Resources opened at $52.30 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 1.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Targa Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -846.51%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.