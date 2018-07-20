Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.06, but opened at $40.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 669600 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $1.3454 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,177 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.