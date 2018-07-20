Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes Sells 4,964 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $273,367.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $55.60. 278,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,088. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $996.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.76, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.13. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

