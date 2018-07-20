T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 31.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 646,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,546. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $80.37 and a twelve month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.57%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $2,635,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,020 shares in the company, valued at $67,636,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Wiese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 132,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,362,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,220. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23,361.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 178,718 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

