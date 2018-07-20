SYSCO Co. (SYY) Stake Lessened by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. SYSCO accounts for 2.7% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $9,008,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $981,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $150,729,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,139,967 shares of company stock valued at $207,678,767 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO traded up $0.12, reaching $71.00, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 125,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,965. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$70.32” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

