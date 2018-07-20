Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,025. The company has a market cap of $405.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of -2.57. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,126,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,652,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply