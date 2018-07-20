Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,025. The company has a market cap of $405.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of -2.57. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,126,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,652,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

