Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Synovus Financial traded up $0.37, hitting $54.61, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,860. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Philip W. Tomlinson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $108,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $400,000 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 172,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

