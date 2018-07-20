Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

SGYP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGYP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 1,229,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,176. The company has a market cap of $468.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 652.66% and a negative net margin of 773.82%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 776.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

