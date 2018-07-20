Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Bought by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 153,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $8,788,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $58,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.