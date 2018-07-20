Switch (SWCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 26,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Switch has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 207,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,325.38, for a total value of $1,310,327,768.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $457,556.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,615,471 shares of company stock worth $1,328,568,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,327,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,175,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,957,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 367,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

