Surface Oncology Inc (SURF) Given $26.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Surface Oncology an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Surface Oncology traded down $0.59, hitting $13.99, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,651. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Grayzel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Ventures Fund I. Llc purchased 266,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

