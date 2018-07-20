Superior Coin (SUP) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Superior Coin (CURRENCY:SUP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Superior Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. During the last week, Superior Coin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Superior Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $127.00 worth of Superior Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 143.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Superior Coin Coin Profile

SUP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2015. Superior Coin’s total supply is 385,720,236 coins. Superior Coin’s official website is superior-coin.com . Superior Coin’s official Twitter account is @superiorcoins

Buying and Selling Superior Coin

Superior Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Superior Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Superior Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Superior Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

