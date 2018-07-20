SuperCom (SPCB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

SPCB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of SuperCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

SuperCom opened at $1.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . SuperCom has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.18.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. equities analysts forecast that SuperCom will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.21% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

