SunTrust Banks (STI) Posts Earnings Results

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 10.05%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

SunTrust Banks opened at $71.03 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $73.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $604,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,288.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Scruggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.01 per share, for a total transaction of $69,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,654.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,464,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

