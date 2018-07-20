Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $90.72 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003216 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Tidex, HitBTC and OKEx. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $90.72 million and $2.20 million worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003749 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00457786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00162607 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022923 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, COSS, Tidex, Kucoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

