Sturgis Bancorp (STBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.04. Sturgis Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

