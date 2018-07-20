Strayer Education (STRA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Strayer Education earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 45.8172665792139 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

STRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,366. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Strayer Education has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $121.27.

Get Strayer Education alerts:

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. Strayer Education had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Strayer Education’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Strayer Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Strayer Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Strayer Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In other Strayer Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 28,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $3,022,998.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,069,270.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Brock sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $450,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,268,139. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Strayer Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strayer Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.