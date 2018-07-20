STRAKS Hits Market Cap of $775,228.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 4% higher against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $775,228.00 and approximately $1,162.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,484.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.84 or 0.06209230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $796.97 or 0.10645800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.01138160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.01824570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00224276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02604510 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00398025 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000599 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 44,359,780 coins and its circulating supply is 6,417,394 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

