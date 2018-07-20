Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for SM Energy (SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SM. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

SM Energy stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 60,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 37,089 shares in the last quarter.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

