Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Polaris Industries (PII) Price Target to $123.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris Industries to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Polaris Industries to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Polaris Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.13.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of Polaris Industries opened at $122.93 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,885,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $95,638.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,090.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,607,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,599,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,264,000 after purchasing an additional 132,402 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth $58,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.