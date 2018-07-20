Stewardship Financial Co. (SSFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st.

Stewardship Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Stewardship Financial opened at $10.90 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stewardship Financial has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. Stewardship Financial had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Stewardship Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Stewardship Financial

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

