Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 221,774.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,129 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $148,112,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,345,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 6,751.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 607,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 598,637 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $16,909,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $9,665,000.

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF traded down $0.09, reaching $33.24, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 46,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,941. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $33.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

