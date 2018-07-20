Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,061,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,631,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,240,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,070,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,878 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,887,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,653,000 after buying an additional 2,947,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 175,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,626. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AFLAC in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

