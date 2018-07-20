Stepan (SCL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Stepan traded up $0.25, reaching $82.54, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 67,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stepan has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $92.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $499.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stepan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stepan by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

