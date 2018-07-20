Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

STML has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. research analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STML. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,948,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,022,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,011,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,241,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 412,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 769.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 256,665 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

