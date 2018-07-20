Stellar (XLM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $145.04 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.29 billion and approximately $145.04 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Indodax, CEX.IO and Abucoins.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006118 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00458743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00163993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022499 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00045820 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 104,125,061,584 coins and its circulating supply is 18,766,732,771 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, OKEx, Stronghold, Indodax, GOPAX, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, RippleFox, Bitbns, Qryptos, Ovis, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Koinex, Abucoins, Upbit, Koineks, Exrates, BCEX, ZB.COM, Kuna, Binance, CryptoMarket, Sistemkoin, CEX.IO and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

