State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.41 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,654 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,014,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,841,000 after purchasing an additional 364,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,161,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,055,000 after acquiring an additional 748,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 36.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 283,611 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

