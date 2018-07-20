State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $273.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIG Partners upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.80.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $307.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $159.44 and a one year high of $329.65.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $575.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.60 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $849,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $311,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,059 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

