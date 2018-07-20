Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $812.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 2.31. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of May 14, 2018, the company had a fleet of 108 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.26 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 18 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 11 Supramax vessels.

